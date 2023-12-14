Suara.com – Asnawi Mangkualam is rumored to be in a special relationship with Fuji Utami. If you are serious about wanting to marry the late Vanessa Angel's sister-in-law, the Indonesian national team captain must work hard.

The issue of Asnawi's closeness to Fuji has been circulating for a long time. The two of them are even said to be in a special relationship.

Fuji himself is a celebrity whose name is becoming increasingly famous. As a celebrity, he also has large living expenses.

This is known from an interview on YouTube Superseru. According to him he could spend a lot of money.

“I just asked about my finances, how much do I spend this month, it turns out wow,” said Fuji, quoted from YouTube Superseru on Wednesday (12/4/2023).

Fuji did not reveal in detail how much he spent that month. However, he gave an idea of ​​the amount equivalent to buying a new car.

“It's really big, yes I can buy a car. I don't know where the money went, actually there are details, I just saw the total, I don't want to see what came out, I was shocked,” he stressed.

Reflecting on this confession, Asnawi must work hard if he wants to be serious about Fuji.

Meanwhile, Asnawi Mangkualam actually has a high income. He now has a career in South Korea.

The market value of the Indonesian national team captain has reached IDR 5.65 billion and his salary at Jeonnam Dragons is estimated to reach IDR 1 billion per year.

Plus, this 24 year old player can also earn additional income. This is because many people follow his Instagram.

Asnawi can increase his rupiah coffers because he can receive endorsements or become a brand ambassador and advertising star.