Nowadays, we all connect via WiFi in our homes. A wireless system that allows us to access the Internet without having to connect via cable, but, in order to connect via WiFi, we need to have a router that emits the signal and, in turn, this router must be connected to a fiber optic cable. This optical fiber that connects to our router, as we already know, is FTTH technology or fiber to the home.

The problem we encounter with FTTH is that, if the router is located in a location far from the rest of the rooms in our house, the WiFi will not reach us with enough power to be able to enjoy our Internet service. To solve this problem, we install signal amplifiers, PLCs or network cables, which sometimes means having to do minor work at home to install the cable. But now, a new technology has arrived to make this process even easier for us, it will bring fiber optics to all the rooms in our home.

How FTTR fiber works

When we need a high speed with low ping or latency, connecting our devices via WiFi may not be the best idea. We choose to install a WiFi repeater or a PLC, but this is sometimes not enough if what we are going to do is play online or make video calls. In some cases, if the router is nearby, it may be useful to connect via WiFi, but your house may have several floors or the layout may mean that the router is at one end of the house and does not reach the last bedroom with enough power. To solve these problems, FTTR fiber or fiber reaches the room.

FTTR fiber uses a virtually undetectable fiber optic thread that connects every room in your house, giving you higher speeds with very low latency. Furthermore, by using this technology, the number of devices that you can connect at the same time increases without affecting the quality of the Internet.

Another of the most interesting aspects of this technology is that, by using a cable as thin as a thread, there will be no need to make holes or small works for installation. It can be placed along baseboards, wall corners or door frames without you noticing that there is a cable there. A technology that greatly improves the classic Ethernet network.

FTTR fiber arrives as solution to WiFi coverage problems in our home to improve Internet activities such as video calls, streaming, online games or virtual reality, which are increasingly important in our daily lives.

How to install FTTR fiber?

Until now, the only operator that installs FTTR fiber is Movistar. FTTR fiber is a technology that has just been born and it is in the process of expansion in Spain and, logically, since it is a fiber cable, we will not be able to install it on our own in our home. We will have to request its installation from our operator.

Movistar indicates that, for the moment, only customers whose address is in Madrid or Barcelona will be able to contract this service, although They hope that in a short time it will spread to the rest of the cities in Spain. If you want to be one of the first people to try this technology, you will only have to go to an operator store to request the installation and wait for a specialized technician to come to your home to have maximum speed connectivity in all parts of your house. .