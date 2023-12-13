The historic Trenord train returns to the tracks

Trenitalia launches the Espresso Cadore night train: connection active from 15 December

The group of Trenitalia inaugurates Friday 15 December the renewed Cadore Express night train, within the new Treni Turistici Italiani brand, to restart the historic one connection tourist among Rome and Cortina of Ampezzo. Il connection will be active during every weekend until the February 25, 2024, with additional trips during the Christmas period. He brings it back Pambianconews.com.



This is a sort of 'return to the past' for the line which was closed in 2012, when it seemed that night trains were destined to disappear: also because they were convoys which over the years had become less than comfortable, in addition which are not very convenient due to the rock-bottom prices offered as an alternative by low-cost airlines.

In this case, the train product starts again with a different philosophy which offers a very refined service which aims to attract more and more tourists, encouraging them to choose night trains for their holidays. Routes that recall the epic of the sleeping car, comfortable and luxurious, with refined wooden furnishings and a restaurant car with quality offerings. L'Cadore Express it is a modern reinterpretation in particular of the classic night Intercity trains, with single and double cabins, also equipped with table and sofa, restaurant car and bar open for breakfast in the morning.

In the new winter timetable starting this week there are also two direct connections for the weekend to the main tourist destinations of Trentino Alto Adige and for the trade Rome-Bolzano extended to the stations of Bressanone, Fortezza, Brunico and Dobbiaco. From Milan then, on board Eurocity, you can reach Switzerland up to Zurich, Bern, Basel, Montreux, Lausanne and Geneva.

“Forget the old uncomfortable carriages – he explained Luigi Cantamessa, CEO of Fs Italian tourist trains –we will offer a completely different way of travelling. We want to show that the train holiday begins the moment the train leaves the station. The idea behind the activities of Fs Treni Turistici italiani is in fact that of bringing together the recovery of railway skillsil comfort and thelatest generation of trains built in Italy”.

Lo slow-tourism responds to the renewed needs of the post-pandemic travel market. In fact, today the traveler demands experience and comfort before speed and stress. But at the same time it is a return to the past, when to visit distant destinations you had to rely on carriages and rails.

Environmental sustainability and luxury travel

Precisely the desire to propose holiday formulas more linked to the development of environmental and social sustainability is at the basis of the strategic plan of an important group in the luxury travel come Belmond. Which, as early as 2023 and for 2024, has included in its portfolio increasingly greater attention to train travel, intended precisely as a proposal for new, slow and green experiences. In total there will be six trains available to the international tourist market, including a return journey between Paris and Istanbul and an Alpine itinerary towards the French Alps. On board its luxurious trains, again in 2024, Belmond will add eight new suites to bring the total to 16to which are also added six Grand Suites.

It's called instead Orient Express La Dolce Vita the project for the first luxury train made in Italy which is promoted by the company active in the high-end hospitality sector Arsenale together with Ferrovie dello Stato and Accor. The first departures are scheduled for July 2024 and will involve six trains with 12 carriages and 31 cabins each, suite and deluxe, with also high-end catering and lounge services on board. Among the initial destinations involved will be Matera, Puglia and the northern lakes: six itineraries are planned for the first year which will rise to 28 in subsequent years.

