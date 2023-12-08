Following the arrival of Dorilton Capital as the new owner, fresh investments and also new figures have arrived at Williams. The symbol of this new path is James Vowles, who took on the role of Team Principal at the beginning of the year, bringing with him the knowledge acquired during his years at Mercedes.

His contribution was fundamental especially behind the scenes, above all because he indicated which areas to urgently intervene in, such as management software to keep track of the various pieces in the factory. The arrival of Vowles, combined with the new investments, also made it possible to attract new figures, including Pat Fry, who took on a prominent role in the organization chart of the Grove team.

The British coach previously worked for Benetton from 1987 to 1993, before embarking on a career that included two spells at McLaren and one at Ferrari. Fry then returned to Enstone in 2020, but after contributing to the final three cars he decided to leave following a new path at the start of this season, clearly having to comply with a period of gardening leave. Curiously, his move to Williams was made public on the same day that the departures of Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane were also announced.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

After taking the usual leave of absence, as is agreed upon when leaving a rival team, Fry began work at Grove at the start of the month. Speaking for the first time since leaving Alpine, the engineer revealed some behind-the-scenes insights into his time at Enstone, as well as the reasons behind his change of direction.

“I look back at the first three years I was there and we made some major strides. Year after year, we built a better car. If you put the three cars side by side, each one was a huge step forward. It’s everyone’s credit, the various departments have collaborated much better. I think everyone is proud of the results achieved in these three years”, said Fry.

“I think I went back there (thinking) about going back to the place where you started your career and trying to rebuild it. And I think we did really well. From a distant fifth place, we finished solidly fourth. But I didn’t feel the enthusiasm or the drive to go beyond fourth place”.

The A523 proved to be a solid car overall from an aerodynamic and mechanical point of view, so much so that it even managed to obtain a few podiums during the season. However, it also showed several weaknesses, especially at an engine level, which had a negative impact on performance. It is no coincidence that Alpine has always had to use very unloaded rear wings, much more so than its rivals and, in those cases where its rivals have also adopted similar choices, the design limits have been seen, as in Monza. Curiously, however, in other events such as Las Vegas, where it was still a pace slower than certain rivals, the A523 performed better, even managing to reach the points zone.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pat Fry, Chief Technical Officer of Alpine F1 Team, at the press conference

However, the feeling is that while the others make progress, Alpine always remains there, in the middle, waiting to exploit an opportunity, but without showing the signs of growth shown for example by Aston Martin and McLaren. A feeling also felt by Fry, which in reality also led to the farewell of Szafnauer, who was asking for time to be able to put together a team that could move up the rankings, also given the recent investments in new structures and equipment, while the management aimed to see signs quickly.

“At the beginning of March I decided that I wanted to move, I didn’t want to sit there and not be able to do things. So for me it was time to stop and move on. It’s one of those things that, in my opinion, as a company they haven’t been set up to make enough progress, you can say you want to be first. But the difference between saying it and doing it is monumental, as we all know.”

When asked to elaborate on what was missing, Fry specified that his doubts were linked more to the parent company Renault than to the team: “Enstone as such, the destiny we had in our hands, we could control. And I think we made a good job. I’m not sure Otmar had a chance to fix things, because in a way I think our hands are metaphorically tied.”

“But, as I said, I think everyone is proud of the results obtained in these first three years. It’s always a shame to abandon things in progress. But as far as I’m concerned, I had brought them to the maximum of my possibilities. And it was time to put my feet up and sit in my garden!”.

Photo by: Williams

Pat Fry, Williams Chief Technical Officer

Fry said that, after deciding to leave Alpine, it took James Vowles two months of courtship to convince him to take part in the new path of the Grove team. Seventh place in the constructors’ standings represents a first step to continue growing, above all because it is intended to lay a foundation for the future. This year Williams managed to design a good car, even if it was too dependent on certain strengths which, with the increase in certain types of tracks, still paid off. The objective is now to build a car that can still perform on those characteristics, while improving the weak points to create a project that can better adapt to multiple tracks.

“James had been talking to me for some time and only after a couple of months did I decide to come here (to Williams). I think what excites me about this opportunity is the fact that the board of directors is fully supportive agreement with what it takes to move this team forward. They are willing to invest what is necessary and support us in building a team.”

“It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it, rebuilding an old British icon. It’s a bit like my romantic vision of going back to Benetton, to rebuild it. So it’s another exciting prospect. James is pushing hard to try and improve this place. As I said, the board of directors fully agrees with him and that’s what excites me: we will not be limited in what we can achieve. We just have to do our best during this time and move things forward “.

