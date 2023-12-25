Get ready for a new era as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will showcase many new elements of this beloved film saga.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is underway, and director Gil Kenan is ready to unleash a revolution in the world of Ghostbusters. What awaits us in this new installment? Below we reveal very interesting details.

As we prepare to dive into this adventure, the director reveals that this chapter will be much more than a simple continuation. He is sculpting a completely fresh and exciting narrative world, far from pre-established ties.

While the first film offered an amalgamation of new characters and an attractive presentation for newcomers, this new episode will seek to break expectations and offer a totally innovative perspective. Despite the connections with his legacy, Gil Kenan's gaze is focused on forging a story that stands on its own, independent and full of surprises.

These are his words.

“Since the Spengler family story drove the narrative of Afterlife, returning Gozer to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past. But now we're in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, which means we can branch out and create a whole new mythology. And that's exciting as a storyteller because there are completely new and terrifying stakes with new ideas and visual references to draw from.”

“I remember there was a moment halfway through the first morning while directing one of the big scenes where I looked at the monitor and had the biggest smile of my life,” Kenan says. “Finally, I realized it was calling Action! and cut! On some of my favorite characters in movies, working on a large cinematic scale on something I really cared about. I try to hold on to that feeling. “I still have it now, after finishing the movie.” Reveals Gil Kenan in Empire.

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire

The closing credits of the first film hinted at a return to the essence of the previous installments, but Kenan seems willing to challenge that notion. His radically fresh approach promises a narrative that will ignite the imagination and awaken entirely new emotions in fans of the franchise.

With this promise of a “completely new mythology,” Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to revolutionize the saga. So we will enter a spectacular world, where the unexpected becomes the norm.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie will be released on March 29, 2024. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.