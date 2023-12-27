MegaPixel Studio presented il Mercenaries Update di Front Mission 1st Remake: this is a free update arriving during 2024 which will include several additional contents.

This update will introduce a series of additional scenarios to face alone, new mercenaries (including an unpublished commander), as well as the hot-seat local multiplayer mode. The update will also bring with it some new maps for the skirmish mode.

The publication date of the Mercenaries Update is not yet known, but we know that the update will be published next year on all platforms, therefore on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Previous article

Fallout: London, release date of the Fallout 4 mod revealed