

Ask people from the very beginning about Hedon in Zwolle and a smile will immediately appear on their faces. The music venue started 50 years ago as a youth center, a meeting place for young people from the city. Where creativity had free rein, nothing was too crazy and frameworks actually did not exist. For Jan Woldberg and Cobie Uiterwijk, who were involved in Hedon even before it opened, the first years of the youth center determined the rest of their lives. “It was your home, and that's where your friends came too.”