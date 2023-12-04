In Mexicohe Tax Administration Service (SAT) It is responsible for withholding taxes from all taxpayers. When you generate income you automatically become one, since you have to register the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC), based on a tax regime. In the case of subordinate workers who work for an employer, they are usually under the salaried regime.

Among the tax obligations that employees have is, in the first instance, registering with the RFC, keeping information updated with the RFC, and submit the annual return. It is in the latter when doubts arise.

According to SAT, during the month of April of each fiscal year, those who fall into these situations must submit their annual returns:

If you obtained income greater than 400,000 pesos in the year.

If you worked for two or more employers in the same year, even if you have not exceeded 400,000 pesos. If you requested your employer in writing not to submit your Annual Return. If you stopped providing your services before December 31 of the year in question. If you provided services for salaries to people who do not make withholding, such as embassies or international organizations. If you obtained other cumulative income (fees, rent, business activities, among others) in addition to salaries. If you received income from retirement, pension, liquidation or some type of worker’s compensation.

For its part, the agency explains that you are exempt from submitting an Annual Declaration if you fall into any of the following cases:

You obtained income exclusively from salaries from a single employer (even if said income exceeded $400,000.00 pesos), as long as you were issued payroll CFDI for the entire income and it is not taxable in the annual declaration. You obtained income from salaries and also from nominal interests that did not exceed $20,000.00 from Institutions that make up the Financial System.

Remember that if you have doubts, you can consult with an accountant or enter the “Tax Provisions applicable to the employee regime”, where you can specifically consult the legal regulations of your activity.

