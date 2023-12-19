There are those like Bremer and Locatelli who have shown that they are great players and even those who find themselves a starter in Serie A for the first time: the bulk of Juve have never won the title. With what this entails in terms of experience, but also enthusiasm and motivation

Juve's great strength in the potential championship race with Inter may correspond to an objective limit of the squad available to Allegri: the little experience he has within it. It is a double-edged sword, which must be managed somehow: the enthusiasm of players who find themselves playing for a dream goal for the first time can be positive, if it does not turn into frenzy; and the positive energy in dueling with a more experienced team will certainly make the difference on the opponents who will have to manage greater pressure, if there are no drops in tension to upset the balance.