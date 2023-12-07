Tomorrow is the day: you are not allowed to drive faster than 30 km/h in Amsterdam.

Driving through Amsterdam by car is not something you do for fun. Not at all from tomorrow, because then the time has come: the promised reduction in the maximum speed will come into effect. As of tomorrow, in most of Amsterdam you will only be allowed to drive at a speed of 30 km/h.

This has been announced quite some time in advance, so it is of course not a bolt from the blue. Under the motto ‘we do it together’, Amsterdam hopes to reduce the number of accidents. They expect 20 to 30 percent fewer accidents. No one can be against that. However…?

If you are only allowed to drive at walking pace, you will soon be overtaken left and right by fat bikes, but take comfort in the thought that they will then be in violation. The speed limit applies to everyone, regardless of your means of transport. Whether all this will be enforced is another matter…

We can already answer that question: for the time being, you do not have to immediately count on consequences if you accidentally go faster than 30 km/h. AT5 has heard from the local authorities that they will first ‘monitor’ the new situation in the coming months. Only then will they see whether enforcement is necessary.

The speed limit of 30 km/h does not apply to all of Amsterdam, but it does apply to a large part: it concerns 80% of all streets. We are not going to list them all for you, but you can find a map on the website of the municipality of Amsterdam.

Photo: 992 GT3 Touring in Amsterdam, spotted by @tiescarphotography

