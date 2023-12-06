Who is Danilo Coppola, the street urchin arrested in Dubai

Danilo Coppola’s escape ends with his extradition from Dubai. The real estate developer who, in the early 2000s, tried to enter the high society of finance by acquiring shares in Bnl, Mediobanca, Antonveneta, without disdaining football and large real estate projects in Milan. He will now have to serve seven years. But Coppola’s story is that of an entrepreneur devoured by ambition, who didn’t look anyone in the face and who was among the “founding” members of the infamous street smarts. This journalistic denomination emerged from a telephone interception in which Stefano Ricucci discussed some foreign banks, stating that they were adopting “smart” behavior similar to those of the gangs of the Roman neighborhoods. In essence, despite their power, Ricucci believed that they acted in a provincial and petty manner. Subsequently, the term ‘smart guys from the neighborhood’ was adopted to identify Ricucci himself and the other members of his group, overturning thus the original meaning of the expression. In the environment he was also known by the nickname “Er cash”.



Read also: Roman real estate developer Danilo Coppola arrested in Dubai, must serve 7 years

Born in Casablanca to parents of Sicilian origins, Coppola he inherited the family construction business after his father’s untimely death in 1995. His entrepreneurial journey is characterized by rapid growth and diversification of investments. After leading the family construction group to accelerated development between 1995 and 2000, Danilo Coppola expanded his interests by acquiring shareholdings in several companies, including Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), Mediobanca, Antonveneta and the football club Roma spa

LIts presence in the financial sector increased further in 2005 with the acquisition of 65% of the shares of Ipi spa and the subsequent launch of a public takeover offer (OPA). for the remaining 35%. However, following the enforcement of the pledge by BIM on part of the Ipi shares owned by Coppola, its share fell to 47%. In 2010, Banco Popolare guaranteed the Coppola group a loan of 210 million euros for the development of the Porta Vittoria area in Milan, an ambitious project which involved the construction of a new multifunctional center with offices, residential homes, a shopping center and a luxury hotel.

Danilo Coppola’s affairs were managed by Luxembourg fiduciaries, including Keope sa, Sfinge sa, Tikal Plaza sa, Lirepa sa and Pad sa. These companies played a key role in the financial operations of the Coppola Group, including investments in Mediobanca, Antonveneta and Roma. The corporate structure included several companies in Italy, including Pacop, Gruppo Coppola Spa, Tikal Spa and Ipi Spa. The Group was also active in the publishing sector through Editori Per la Finanza, publisher of Finanza & Mercati, Borsa & Finanza and Tutto Funds. However, Danilo Coppola’s entrepreneurial history has been marked by numerous legal proceedings. In the context of the scandal BancopoliCoppola has been involved in various financial transactions, including the acquisition of Antonveneta. This scandal led to stock seizures and investigations into stock price manipulation.

Another significant chapter was Coppola’s arrest in 2007 on charges of bankruptcy, money laundering and association to crime and embezzlement. After a period of imprisonment, he was sentenced at first instance to 6 years’ imprisonment for fraudulent bankruptcy, but was subsequently acquitted on appeal in 2013. However, in 2016, Coppola was again sentenced to 9 years in prison for fraudulent bankruptcy, this time involving about ten companies in his groupor. In 2022, the Court of Cassation confirmed the 7-year prison sentence.

The Danilo Coppola affair was also marked by alleged connections with the Banda della Magliana, an accusation later denied by the district anti-mafia directorate. In March 2022, Coppola was hit with a pre-trial detention order in Switzerland for attempted extortion. Although he was located in Switzerland, the Swiss judiciary denied extradition, as the charge against him is not considered a crime punishable by prison under Swiss law. Now the end of his escape.



Subscribe to the newsletter