The American spent the summer on the market, now he is untouchable. So Rugani, closer to renewal, and Cambiaso who has seen his value increase. Juve also flies on their wings

Filippo Cornacchia

4 December 2023 (change at 2.39pm) – Turin

Juventus have more points than last year (33 against 28) and also in the 2011-12 championship season, the first with Antonio Conte on the bench (33 against 30). But the Lady’s revaluation is much broader: the ranking is the consequence of the improvements of the team and also of the individuals. If Federico Gatti, an increasingly regular player, is the manifesto of the Bianconeri who have turned around in less than twelve months, the group of regenerated players is much larger. Take Weston McKennie. “He is surprising me more than anyone, it seemed like he was starting out and instead he is proving to be invaluable”, said Andrea Barzagli in recent days. Raise your hand if in July, when the American returned from his loan at Leeds, you would have imagined such a starring start: 14 appearances out of 14. And his performances are always growing. A bit of a midfielder and a bit of a midfielder. So much so that the 18-20 million that Juventus chased unsuccessfully between England, Germany and Turkey last summer now seem like very little.

values

—

If the technical revaluation has taken place, much will depend on the economic one on the renewal of the contract: the current one expires in 2025. In the event of an extension, McKennie has everything to return to being a 25 million piece. Daniele Rugani, on the other hand, expires in June (2024). The BBC heir has had a central role in recent months: decisive in front of goal, as on the occasion of the goal against Cagliari, and reliable behind as he had never been before in terms of continuity. It is no coincidence that the technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and the sporting director Giovanni Manna have already begun to think about a contract renewal. Among those reevaluated there is also Moise Kean. The blue is still chasing his first goal in the championship. Yet he had rarely had an impact like him in this first part of the season, to the point that Allegri started him six times before the last break. Also preferring him to a certain Dusan Vlahovic. And Nicolussi Caviglia? The 23-year-old from Aosta, who returned from his loan at Salernitana, went from 2 minutes in 12 games to two stints as a starter: Inter and Monza. And on the launching pad there is the little gem Yildiz, who has already scored with coach Montella’s Turkey.

More or less

—

Andrea Cambiaso has increased its value in less than 5 months. And the feeling is that it is only the beginning. Question of football intelligence and tactical flexibility. Allegri uses him almost everywhere: lateral on the left and right, midfielder. In England they have raised their antennas: but the 12-15 million in July are no longer enough. And if Cambiaso, already on Luciano Spalletti’s tour of Italy, were to go to the European Championship, around twenty million might not be enough to tempt the Juventus managers. There are also exceptions, starting with Iling Jr: a few minutes (113′) and a valuation – 15 million – which did not rise as per summer expectations. However, there is no shortage of suitors: especially in the Premier League.

