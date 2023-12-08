You can’t miss the new installment coming from the creators of PayDay.

This futuristic heist game is ready to offer you hours of fun.

Join the conversation

PayDay and PayDay 2 (a game that has more players than the new installment) brought with them the fashion of heist games, the first installments managed to entertain many users and since then, their number of players has only grown. On this occasion, its creators bring with them Den of Wolves, a new game that promises to bring glory back to this type of games. From what is known, it will not be a typical shooter, but you will have to get the maximum loot, yes, more robberies.

The Game Awards has been the setting for the developer 10 Chambers to present this new title, however, it seems that it will be a little more complete, since there could also be espionage, sabotage or murders. A true wonder that could offer Hours and hours of fun to all those people who enjoy this type of delivery, so yes, be prepared because you may have several tasks to complete.

Den of Wolves is presented with this incredible trailer

If you want to see a little what the game looks like, just below these lines we are going to leave you the trailer so you don’t miss anything. Of course, there is no gameplay, so everything you are going to discover with this new material will be completely cinematic. For now there is no release date, but you can add it to your Steam list for when it is available. Now, let’s get to the important thing, the video in question.

Of course, this new delivery will be cooperative, so you can enjoy the action it offers you with your friends. The Game Awards gala is being really impressive and is leaving big surprises. For example, PlayStation has announced the God of War Ragnarok DLC which will be completely free and you will be able to enjoy it this month. If you were looking forward to hearing about this, in just a few days you will be able to enjoy it without any problem.

Join the conversation