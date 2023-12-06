From Luisito’s throws to the Sardinian’s incursions with Inzaghi. In the middle of? Many champions and innovative tactical choices that have made the history of the club. Because matches and championships are won in midfield…

Matches are won in midfield. The old saying is still valid, at least judging by Inter’s run which, thanks to an international level midfielder, wins, convinces and commands the table with the attitude of a dominator. Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan, with the support of wingers Dumfries and Dimarco, currently represent the best department in Serie A, and so the curiosity arises to find out when the Nerazzurri had the strongest midfield and how that midfield moved.