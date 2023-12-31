Not all series have an infinite life, and even less so if they are on Netflix.

Like every year, 2023 has seen the arrival of many new movies and series in theaters and streaming platforms, but it has also been the year in which some series have had to say goodbye to their audience. In this Hobbycine summary we remember some of the series destined to succeed that have been canceled by Netflix.

1. Shadow and bone: Although it was intended to attract the platform's youth audience, the Shadow and Bone series only managed to survive two seasons before Netflix decided to end it in 2023. Although with the premiere of its second season it became among the 35 content most viewed on the platform, it was not enough to survive.

2. Unmatched: After having triumphed with the role of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris faced the difficult task of being the protagonist of the series Mismatched. However, this story about a 40-year-old gay man who remains single after a 17-year relationship did not work as expected.

3. Lockwood Agency: It seems that Netflix has not managed to touch the key of what young people like today, as another series based on a saga of youth novels has also fallen into the sack of cancellation. Lockwood Agency premiered on January 27, 2023 and in May it was announced that it would not have a second season.

4. 1899: Called to be the new Dark of Netflix, finally this series set at the end of the 19th century failed to convince the platform's executives. 1899 told the story of a migrant boat that travels to New York but on its journey they encounter another boat like theirs adrift.

5. Freeridge: Born as a spin-off of the successful series On my Block, Freeridge intended to occupy the space of the typical story of teenagers in a high school with a supernatural touch. However, it also failed to find its place in the audience and after releasing its first season in February, Netflix announced that there would be no more in April.

The animation hasn't had any luck either.

There has been no luck for teenage content but also for animated series, since among those canceled by Netflix we can find many in this category, such as, for example, the series of Agent Elvis voiced by Matthew McConaughey in which the singer left music aside to become a spy.

But it was not the only one, the series of Captain Fall It has not found its place on Netflix either, as well as Farzar or Dead End: The park of terror. Not even the new series from the creators of Gravity Falls, Top Secrets, has managed to survive 2023.