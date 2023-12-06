Goals scored and matches closed after the 90th minute increase. Fiorentina, Atalanta and Roma: those who never give up

An infinite emotion. Joys and sorrows (obviously in the middle) always come at the end. And the endless matches of this Serie A also offer an opportunity to latecomers. The last day is textbook, even at the U-Power Stadium there was a double scoring: that of Valentin Carboni who deceived Monza, but in a matter of seconds Federico Gatti’s strike gave the longed-for 3 points back to Juventus. All strictly over 90′, like in a thriller.