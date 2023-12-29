From Parmalat and Cirio to Bio-On: 20 years of stock market crash cost 40 billion

Having archived the “memories” of the 20 years of Parmalat, the fundamental collapse of Italian business, the question arises about the fate of the “aunt”, i.e. Sergio Cragnotti's Cirio. Let's broaden the perspective to the “horrible period” of Italian savers. In the period 2003-2023, especially in the first 15 years, at least 40 billion were lost. This is what was reported by Corriere della Sera. Cirio's bankruptcy was evident as early as November 5, 2002, when the food products group published a famous statement that marked the history of false financial announcements: «Cirio Finanziaria, guarantor of the bond issued by Cirio Finance Luxembourg, confirms that the loan will be fully repaid by tomorrow 6 November».

Cirio Finance Luxembourg still exists, together with other companies in the group, emptied of their industrial activities and placed under extraordinary administration. Next year, with the proposal of an agreement to creditors, it is expected to “close the procedure” after 20 years, says Luigi Farenga, one of the three commissioners. In the end, out of a deficit of over 2 billion (of which 1 billion in bonds), it is estimated that 800 million will be redistributed among creditors. In 2021, Cragnotti was finally sentenced to 5 years and 3 months. Names like Freedomland, Finmatica, Italease, Finpart, Giacomelli and others recall the crises of the beginning of the millennium, some linked to the advent of internet.

While Argentine bonds were starting to create problems in Italy too, the Parmalat disaster (with a debt of 15 billion) exploded in December 2003, anticipated in July by Cirio. Just enough time to recover and, in the summer of 2005, the “crafty” people of high finance entered the scene. Ricucci, Coppola and Statuto, the real estate developers with more debts than properties, supported by some banks (like Popolare Lodi), play a power game by acquiring BNL and Antonveneta, unfurling the Italian flag in defense against alleged foreign acquisitions. Embarrassing wiretaps force the governor of Bank of Italy, Antonio Fazio, to resign.

There were no real crashes, but it was a disaster for the financial system and the beginning of the end for two large banks that operated with enormous imprudence alongside the “raiders”: Popolare Lodi and Carige. Meanwhile, the leaders of MPS decided to buy Antonveneta in 2008 for 9 billion, an operation considered excessive. Subsequently, MPS must ask the State for help after years of recapitalizations. It cost public and private shareholders over 30 billion. The rule of the Popolari was “We always stay in our house”, but starting from the fateful 15 September 2008, hell broke loose with the collapse of Lehman worth 600 billion. We had unlisted cooperative banks, supported by a “brilliant” rule: the share price was set internally. The system could withstand small tremors, but when faced with a storm, it collapsed. Banca Popolare di Vicenza, with a deficit of 6 billion, was a “Titanic” of the banking sector, involving over 8,000 shareholders, guided for years by the charisma of Gianni Zonin. Veneto Banca di Treviso also almost went bankrupt simultaneously, as well as Cassa Marche and Popolare Etruria.

The fateful year of disaster for Popolari was 2015. But there was also a series of problems in Bari a few years later, with similar elements. People like Fiorani at Popolare Lodi, Berneschi at Carige and Zonin at Vicenza had all suffered from the “I am the bank” syndrome. And so, too, Marco Jacobin, after 40 years of leadership at Popolare di Bari, in 2019 it left 70,000 shareholders with huge losses and the bank with a deficit of 1.5 billion. The most recent case is Bio-On, a bioplastics company. In the summer of 2019, it had a market value of almost 1.3 billion. Subsequently, a detailed report from the Quintessential fund with the title “A new Parmalat in Bologna?” led to the collapse: 1.3 billion disappeared and bankruptcy six months later. These stories may seem old, but it would be appropriate to ask people like Mrs. Nicoletta S. from Lucca, still waiting for the final sentence for her 104,000 euros of Cirio bonds, or the two brothers from Puglia still involved in a long battle lawyer for 80,000 euros in Parmalat bonds. These are just two examples among thousands.

