The ECB must act with “caution” to avoid “unnecessary damage” to the EIT economyInterest rates could remain high for a short time if the decline in inflation accelerates, as also demonstrated by the latest data in the Eurozone. This is the message launched by new governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, which for its first public release in Italy chose the event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Iccrea, now the Bcc Iccrea Group.

“The disinflation is well underway and the current level of official rates is adequate to bring price dynamics back to the 2 percent objective“, underlined Panetta who welcomed as a “favorable” signal the new “considerable drop in inflation in the euro area” recorded today by Eurostat. For the number one of Bankitalia, “monetary conditions will have to remain restrictive for the time necessary to consolidate disinflation. The duration of this phase – he observed – it will depend on the evolution of macroeconomic variables; it could be shorter if the persistent weakness of productive activity accelerates the decline in inflation, which we see is happening.”

“It is necessary to avoid unnecessary damage to economic activity and risks to financial stability, which would also end up putting price stability itself at risk”, he warned. For this reason, also “the normalization of the Eurosystem balance sheet must avoid abrupt adjustmentswhich would not be justified by the prospects of inflation and could be counterproductive for growth and price stability”. According to the number one of Bankitalia, it is therefore “it is necessary to proceed with caution in the process. Inflation, Panetta explained, “is in sharp decline, after the peak reached last year“.

“In the coming months – observed the number one of Bank of Italy – pwe could see a temporary increase in inflation due to base effects, especially for energy prices. This trend does not reflect a recovery in inflationary pressures: beyond these purely statistical effects, the decline in inflation, in particular underlying inflation, should continue in 2024. In the euro area, the risks to price stability have not disappeared, and require vigilance in order to promptly identify and counter new possible inflationary tensions”, added Panetta.

The new governor also focused onItalian economy which “is in a phase of stagnation, like the European one. According to available forecasts, production activity should accelerate in the coming months”, observed the new Bank of Italy governor, explaining that “in 2024 growth would remain less than 1 percent”. Based on the forecasts formulated in October by Bank of Italy in the economic bulletin, in Italy GDP growth would be equal to 0.7% in 2023, 0.8% in 2024 and 1% in 2025. To relaunch the economy we must therefore focus on “investments and productivity”. “Given the demographic prospects, employment will be able to make at most no contribution to economic activity, even in the most favorable scenarios. Growth will therefore depend on the ability to increase output per unit of work “, continued Panetta.

But above all “the burden of debt” must be reduced which has “oppressed the Italian economy for too many years” and makes the entire country “vulnerable”. “A high debt – explained the number one of Bank of Italy – takes resources away from anti-cyclical policies, social interventions and measures in favor of development; it increases the cost of financing for private companies, reducing their competitiveness and the incentive to invest; it makes our economy and ultimately the entire country vulnerable to erratic movements in financial markets.” “We must get rid of it – he warned – by avoiding the mistakes of the past, acting both on the public finance and growth fronts. This is not an easy task, to be faced keeping in mind the need to continue the commitment to relaunching the economy of the South”.

