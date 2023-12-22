There are those who come from Serie C and those who have yet to make their professional debut. However, there is also no shortage of names of some top players: just think of Victor Osimhen, who after winning the African Golden Ball is aiming for triumph with his Nigeria. Below, here are all the players from the Italian clubs who have been included in the pre-call-up list (55 for each national team) ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January. The official lists – made up of a minimum of 24 and a maximum of 27 players – will be communicated on Wednesday 3 January.