In the program of the 17th matchday there is only one big match, the one between Roma and Naples, plus a big 'surprise' match: Bologna-Atalanta. Juventus, Milan, Lazio and Inter will face softer opponents, at least on paper. For this reason we can expect an excellent performance in front of goal from these teams, and therefore a round of Fantasy Football with very high scores. We use the FantaGOAT algorithm to understand which protagonists may be the least obvious.

Between the posts Szczesny and Sommer would be obvious, for this reason the algorithm recommends Vanja Milinkovic-Savic of Turin who will face Cioffi's Udinese at home. Juric's team comes from another match at the Olimpico: victory and clean sheet, exactly what we ask of the goalkeeper of the second best defense within friendly walls, observing the expected goals.

The formation of the day is 3-4-3. In the defensive trio we field two centre-backs and a left-back. Gatti is the second defender for 'Deployability', the index that quantifies a player's weekly attractiveness. Dossena's value was also very high against Baroni's Verona and that of Biraghi in a more complicated match on the Monza pitch, which, however, is 17th in terms of expected goals conceded in the last five.

There are three department tops in the week's recommendations. Let's start with Felipe Anderson who will face Empoli. The goal has been missing for seven games (Salernitana-Lazio 0-2), but Andreazzoli's team concedes too many opportunities not to take advantage of Sarri's trident. The Brazilian winger is the seventh most attractive of the weekend. Let's also take into consideration the Ferguson-Koopmeiners duo, against each other in a fascinating match between Gasperini and one of his disciples, Thiago Motta. The latest name for the midfield is that of Thorstvedt, “invader and destroyer” of Dionisi's Sassuolo.

“Lautaro is tired,” said Inzaghi after the Inter-Bologna match. For this reason we could see Arnautovic again from the start, recommended against Lecce even if he were to start from the bench. Together with him, green light for Ngonge, the most dangerous player of the 16th matchday with 1.54 expected goals against Fiorentina. In the new position of right winger in the 4-2-3-1 he has the opportunity to unleash his creativity. Already 4 goals for him. We close the department and the training with a name from Rome-Napoli, that of Lukaku.

