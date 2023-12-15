Tips for the next day of the tournament

We are ever closer to the start of the 16th matchday of Serie A and it's time to make choices. The season is in its hottest phase and focusing on the right names now can be fundamental. So with the help of the Fantaredazione team we are going to discover 5 players with whom we can make capital gains.

Michael Kayode (10)

Dodô's injury at the start of the season opened the door for him to start on the right side of defence. The class of 2004 responded immediately, without paying the price of his young age, becoming an important resource for Italiano. In a proactive team like Fiorentina, a push-back full-back like him fits in wonderfully and it's only a matter of time before the bonus arrives. The right opportunity could be Sunday against Verona. The yellow-blues suffer a lot and at the Franchi the Viola know how to hurt the opponents they impose their dribbling on. It's right to focus on it.

ivan ilic (31)

For Juric there is no midfield without him: if he is well, he plays. The Serbian, together with Ricci, forms a pair in midfield that knows how to combine technique and substance. The Granata midfielder knows how to give order, he knows how to block, but he also knows how to appear in the bonus area: so far he has scored 1 goal and 1 assist. On this day Toro will host Empoli, a team that tries to play without too many barricades. A match that Ilic could attack and direct with his plays. To put on.

Daniel Boloca (19)

Is the leap from B to A scary? Yes, but not to him. The Romanian midfielder (with Italian citizenship), who had done well with Frosinone in the second division, is also confirming himself with Sassuolo this year. Fast midfielder, well physically structured and with a propensity to enter, he has already managed to score his first goal in Serie A against Bologna. In this round the neroverdi will go to Udine and will try to find their smile again after two defeats. To counter a physical team like Cioffi's, his dynamism will be fundamental. And maybe he could even find a way to score, against a defense that has conceded 10 goals in the last 3. Why not bet on it?

kaio jorge (7)

When he arrived on loan from Juventus in the summer, he still had rust after his many physical problems. In recent weeks the Brazilian has started to get playing time again and against Torino he made his first start. In this round Frosinone will visit Lecce and Di Francesco could confirm him at the center of the attack. The yellow-blues play lively football, also having a ranking that doesn't put too much pressure on them. The Giallorossi defense can count on structured centre-backs like Baschirotto and Pongracic, but Kaio Jorge could put them in difficulty with his individual technique and movements across the entire attacking front. The performance is growing, the bonus is approaching.

Chukwuvuikem Ikwuemesi (12)

Salernitana is in great difficulty. And in such a moment the team must hold on to the offensive players. The Nigerian had arrived in the summer as one of several mysterious objects in the Campania team's signing campaign. After a quiet first part of the season, from the end of October he found greater continuity, playing as a starter and collecting 1 goal and 1 assist. On Monday, Inzaghi's team will go to Bergamo to challenge Atalanta. An obstacle that may seem insurmountable. However, the Dea will be returning from the European commitment on Thursday. Furthermore, the Nerazzurri's defense has been in an emergency for a few games (7 goals conceded in the last 3) and Ikwuemesi, with his physicality, knows how to put Gasperini's men in difficulty. He might surprise you.

