Suara.com – Alfian Oktafireza is a graphic design artist who is proud and an inspiration. The works of this teenager from Jepara, Central Java are now starting to be recognized by many people, even abroad.

Alfian Oktafireza has loved the world of computers since he was in elementary school. Then when he was in junior high school, this boy who was born on October 4 2002 became interested in computer programming, especially the world of the web and graphic design.

However, to develop his ideals, Alfian Oktafireza did not go through it easily. Limitations on access to technology are one of the biggest problems.

Even so, Alfian did not give up. He then used existing online resources to gain basic knowledge of programming.

After graduating from junior high school, Alfian then got his first project. Apparently, Alfian's works, such as graphic design and web programming, satisfy many people. So the offers started coming closer to him.

The name Alfian Oktafireza has also received quite a good reputation from local clients. Unfortunately, Alfian is reluctant to reveal which clients he has helped.

“However, the field is mostly web development. The thing is, there are also individual clients,” said Alfian to journalists.

From programming and graphic design projects, Alfian's economy has changed. In fact, he admitted that his income reached IDR 50 million.

“Income per month reaches IDR 10-25 million per month, depending on the project taken. The largest reaches IDR 50 million,” added Alfian.

Not only projects from Indonesia, Alfian Oktafireza often gets clients from abroad, such as the United States, Dubai and Singapore.

To deepen his knowledge, Alfian, who graduated from school two years ago, is now taking online lectures. Alfian admitted that he went to college to gain experience while collecting money.