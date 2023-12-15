In May 2023, Kawasaki launched, through patent applications filed in the relevant offices, the “HySE” brand depicted with a drop of water on two wheels. In the definition of the applications submitted, the terms “Non-electric prime movers for land vehicles, hydrogen engines for land vehicles, mechanical elements for land vehicles” are specified depending on the applications.

Main advantage of hydrogen is that during combustion it does not emit polluting gasesIndeed, the combustion residues of an engine of this type are largely water. However, the process is not totally “clean”, because it creates some nitrogen oxides, but in infinitesimal quantities, and obviously not comparable to the exhaust gases of engines powered by fossil fuels.

Among the problems that hydrogen entails is that of storing the material in the gaseous state, which requires a large amount of space. However, Kawasaki found the solution in liquefied hydrogen. Gas cooled to -253 degrees is reduced to 1/800 of its volume compared to when it is at room temperature, significantly improving its energy density.

To run a hydrogen engine, however, it is necessary to develop an ad hoc engine unit, and Kawasaki has chosen to use its own “supercharged inline four” as the basis. thus taking advantage of the volumetric compressor which is essential on a hydrogen-fueled combustion engine. However, it is necessary to design a direct fuel injection system that compresses and channels the hydrogen directly into the combustion chamber, after the intake valves have closed.

Although Kawasaki is working with perseverance and dedication on this project, there is still a long way to go, having to solve problems such as the storage and refueling of hydrogen at a temperature of 253 degrees below zero.

For now, proposals have arrived from Akashi, like some pre-loaded cartridges with the hydrogen already incorporated which will be installed, for example, inside the bags and once used up they can be easily replaced. The plan is to launch the hydrogen-powered motorcycle in 2030; development will be carried forward in these years, but above all they will be create the infrastructure to allow this technology to become accessible to everyone.