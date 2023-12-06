Made by skilled Japanese craftsmen, it faithfully follows the shapes and details of the legendary Monkey 50 from 1984. The precious model is beautiful and seductive, but what a price!

December 6, 2023

If you were looking for one gift idea for next Christmas, this could be for you. Why not buy for just 550,000 Yen, which is approx 3.500 euro, this cute little model? This is a totally handcrafted reproduction scala 1/12 and in a numbered series, of the legendary Honda Monkey Z50J. The model, in gold-plated silver, is made by the Japanese artisans of U-Treasure and faithfully reproduces the shapes and smallest details of the Monkey of 1984a great little motorbike that has a generous group of passionate supporters and collectors throughout the world.

The dimensions they are elegantly contained in 8.64 centimeters in height, 11.2 in length, and 5.23 in width, for a total weight of approximately 265 grams. The lucky buyers will also receive a display case for the jewel, complete with a gold plate on which it is possible to read “Monkey Limited Edition”, while the name appears on the motorbike’s license plate. serial number of reference.

Ok, the end result is very seductive and you don’t have to be a fanatical fan of the little Honda Monkey to appreciate this model so finely crafted, however the reflection is spontaneous, with such a figure, wouldn’t it be worth directly purchasing a 1/1 scale “living” example of the Honda Monkey?

In any case, curious and interested people should know that it is possible reserve your own Monkey Gold Edition only by next year 25 March 2024, subsequently production and shipping, the latter by approximately the end of July 2024, also here in Italy with international shipping paid by the buyer.

From Japan a Honda Monkey 50 in gold plated silver