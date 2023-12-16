After the conclusion of the 15th matchday of Serie A, there are two points between first and second in the standings: behind, the void. For this reason, the race for the Scudetto currently seems to be the prerogative of Inter and Juventus, who have been alternating in the lead for several weeks and challenging each other at a distance to reach the Scudetto at the end of the season, an inevitable objective for both in the current scenarios. However symbolic, the winter champion title will be a crucial checkpoint because at the halfway point both contenders will have faced all their opponents. The direct clash has already taken place – 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium – and in fact, given the same number of games, the Nerazzurri have never given up the top spot, but the duality reduces the margins of error to a minimum and fuels pressure and tension at every I commit.