There are young people who explode in the youth sectors and then are promoted to the first team as very young players. And others who instead start from the minor leagues and with patience and hard work reach their dream. Among the Serie A players there are many who until a few years ago played in Serie D or Serie C: from Federico Gatti and Andrea Cambiaso, today the strong points of Max Allegri’s Juventus, to Francesco Acerbi and Junior Messias, passing through Manuel Lazzari, Federico Baschirotto, Lorenzo Lucca and Ciccio Caputo.