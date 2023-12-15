Goals, assists and ability to impact every area of ​​the pitch: all the players chosen by the FantaGOAT algorithm

Our Fantasy Football tips return like every week, surviving European competitions, injuries and turnover. Yes, because in such an unpredictable game, we fantasy coaches need to rely on the few sure things: statistics. Numbers don't lie, they just need to be interpreted correctly. And the FantaGOAT algorithm takes care of interpreting them, which studies 7000 variables per player per game with the aim of recommending the best players at Fanta, day after day. And also for this 16th matchday, the algorithm offers us eleven interesting and not obvious players to field.

Milinkovic-Savic (deployability 6.57) is one of the best goalkeepers to bet on today after the good 7.5 obtained on Fantaampionato against Frosinone. Empoli, in fact, is the worst attack in the championship with only ten goals scored in fifteen games. Milinkovic will try to keep another clean sheet, as he has already managed to do so seven times this year.

Milan had to sweat a lot at St. James Park against Newcastle, but Florenzi (6.21) is a defender who can confirm himself against Monza. He is the fifth defender for key passes in the last five, and with Calabria's suspension he will be able to play on his favorite lane, on the right. The second recommended will be in the run-off with Parisi, but he can take sides anyway. Kayode (6.04) will play against Verona, the second worst team for xG away from home. Also included is Natan (6.07), who against Braga demonstrated that he can be a very attacking full-back, finding the assist for Osimhen.

Ilic (6.34) is an unexpected midfielder to field on this 16th matchday: in the last five he has totaled a value of 1.40 xA, but without providing assists. He is also the fourth midfielder for shots in the last five. We also recommend Loftus-Cheek (6.36), who was also a protagonist against Newcastle with eight duels won and only one duel lost. And if we look for a bonus in midfield, one of the best names is Pereyra (7.12) against Sassuolo: he is the second midfielder for npxG in the last five after Henrique, 1.35 expected goals excluding penalties, but zero goals from open play. And we also want a bonus from Ferguson (6.51) against Roma: 0.59 xG, but zero goals scored against Salernitana. This is the third midfielder for npxG in the last five, he must be deployed.

“At this moment it is essential” said D'Aversa after the match against Empoli. It is also essential in Fantasy Football, Banda (7.02) must be deployed against Frosinone. He is eleventh for expected goals in the last five, 1.70; he is also the leading striker for xA in the last five. Same deployability also for Zapata (7.02). He shot five times against Frosinone, all in the box, and is at 1.96 expected goals excluding penalties in the last five. The last name of the day can also be fielded from the bench: Jovic (6.77) has totaled 1.0 npxG and two goals in 243 minutes in the last five of Serie A, and also entered well against Newcastle.

