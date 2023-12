Currently playing for Cremonese, Felix, born in 2003, made his debut on 10/27/2021 in Cagliari-Roma. He was the first “child” of the Roma youth sector launched by Mourinho among the greats. During his stay in the Giallorossi he came under the spotlight first for the brace scored against Genoa (21 November 2021) and then for the expensive shoes that the Special One decided to give him right after solving the match at Marassi. He was sold for 9 million bonuses included