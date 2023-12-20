The unemployment benefit reform has been a headache for the Executive, which for months sought to give a different meaning to this benefit. The Ministries of Economy and Labor found themselves in a struggle over this issue, since they had different opinions on how to modify this contribution: progressively or directly reinforcing it, increasing its amount and expanding coverage. Yesterday, the new law was finally approved, and the seconds were imposed.

First thing: what is it? The unemployment benefit is an aid designed for those unemployed who have not contributed enough to receive the contributory benefit, or unemployment (they have contributed for less than 12 months), or for those people who have exhausted the unemployment benefit. However, its duration depends on the number of months contributed. Currently around 800,000 people in Spain receive this benefit.

That changes? Yesterday the Council of Ministers approved the unemployment benefit reform, which implies important changes, both in the amounts to be received and in the extension to new beneficiaries. One of them is that the amount of money to be received goes from the current 480 euros (which is equivalent to 80% of the IPREM) to 570 euros in the first six months of the benefit (95% of the IPREM), to 540 euros in the following six months and remains at the current 480 euros for the rest of the duration of the benefit.

More beneficiaries. The scope of aid is also extended to those under 45 years of age without family responsibilities, to those over 52 years of age who can prove family responsibilities, to temporary agricultural workers from outside Andalusia and Extremadura and to cross-border workers who come to work daily. to Ceuta and Melilla. “We incorporated three more groups that were being excluded,” said Yolanda Diaz, who points out that this will benefit 400,000 more unemployed people.

Because? “We are a Government that defends workers and we have done nothing but expand labor rights from minute one,” Díaz assured. On the other hand, this reconversion of the unemployment benefit was one of Brussels' demands before disbursing the fourth payment of European funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Requirements. They are being registered as a job seeker during the period of one month from the exhaustion of the benefit and maintaining it throughout the benefit period; having contributed unemployment benefits for at least three months if you have family responsibilities or six months if you do not have them, and not reaching 360 days of contributions. In addition to not receiving income of any type greater than 75% of the SMI

Job compatibility. Another point to take into account from the reform is that the aid for the first time will be compatible with a job during the first 180 days of benefit, which will allow the receipt of the subsidy to be combined with a job. Diaz has emphasized that being able to mix both things is essential on dates like Christmas, a time when the unemployed face the dilemma of accepting a job for a few days and giving up the benefit or accepting it and letting the help slip away.

On the other hand, some barriers are also eliminated to speed up and facilitate access to the subsidy. For example: the month of waiting to be able to collect it after exhausting unemployment is eliminated, another obstacle that put citizens who could not afford that monthly payment in which they stopped depositing money into their accounts between a rock and a hard place.

