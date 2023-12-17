50 years after the incredible goal of the Dutchman from Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, we remember the most beautiful goals scored against the laws of physics. Different masterpieces with one thing in common: if you don't believe it, you can't do it

Since every dream brings with it the possibility of realizing it, so the impossible goal is impossible until someone scores it. It is at that moment that the scorer of the impossible goal shifts the horizon of possibilities a little further. Fifty years ago – 22 December 1973 – an unimaginable goal signed by Johan Cruijff took shape. The match was Barcelona-Atletico Madrid, the cross came from the right and had nowhere to go. The parable had been poorly calibrated, too long for everyone. Not for Cruijff, who risked a flying split, a taekwondo strike, an acrobatics that would only be seen in Italy years later, in the cartoon Judo Boy, a manga-guppo with a red kimono who lives to avenge his father's death , killed by a mysterious one-eyed man.