The defender born in 2003 bewitched Gasperini thanks to his excellent performances with the under 23s. His first team debut came in the 4-0 victory over Rakow

Tommaso Del Lungo and the goal line have always cultivated a special relationship. In September 2020, while amateur football tries to restart amidst the thousand post-Covid difficulties, the Florentine club Grassina hires a promising young player from Cattolica Virtus, one of the best nurseries in all of Tuscany. Del Lungo has not yet turned 17, it is thought that he is destined for the Under 19 team, but instead he is given a chance with the big boys: “Let's see how he goes in the first tests”. The boy made his debut as a starter as a short winger in the derby against Antella, a never banal yet friendly match. And he immediately stands out: he saves a goal that was practically scored on the line. In the stands the Grassina fans nod: “Let's hope he stays with the big boys, we'll need him in Serie D.” Three years and three months later, the goal line takes away the satisfaction of scoring on his debut with Atalanta, in the Europa League: a rebound denies him great joy, but it is Bonfanti who scores the goal. Patience: this time too, however, Del Lungo was in the right place.