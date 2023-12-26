Zwolle, early 1990s. A youth center has been located just outside the center for about twenty years, in a very old building. Hedon is a breeding ground for creatives, artists and musicians, but in recent years things have been getting worse financially. To prepare the youth center for the future, Richard Jongetjes is appointed as programmer and artistic director. A golden move, because thanks to him things are quickly moving in the right direction. “It was the start of what Hedon has ultimately become.”