Belen who talks about her depression, Fedez who makes her mental suffering public but also, in the recent past, the many famous athletes who have declared they have had psychological problems. “When people considered ‘successful’ reveal their problems and their moments of crisis, they send an important message, namely that everyone can have this type of discomfort and that therefore, unlike what was thought in the past, these things do not just happen to weak people, but they can happen to anyone, even to people we are used to considering strong or successful.” Thus, at Adnkronos Salute, David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop) after the confessions, yesterday on ‘Domenica in’, of the psychological difficulties experienced by the showgirl and the rapper.

After the pandemic, Lazzari recalled, “we have recorded a greater propensity to talk about their hardships on the part of people perceived as winners. And, in fact, during the football World Cup and the Olympics several athletes spoke about their crises. As it is success with personalities from the world of entertainment. And the fact that there is so much talk about it has made an enormous contribution to a great change, which can be seen in particular in two ways: the first is that people seek help more frequently when they have these problems. The second is that they are less or not at all ashamed of their problem.”

For Lazzari, however, the issue cannot be limited to the support that the person seeks alone. “Psychological distress is a topic that must be included in a broader discussion of health protection. Just as the State protects physical health, it must also protect mental health. And awareness is growing of the fact that there is a right to be helped , not to be left alone”.