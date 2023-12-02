Among the key men heading towards the European Championship there are six Nerazzurri players: Frattesi is using the national team to establish himself also with Inzaghi

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

December 1 – 09:39 – lisbon

The Nerazzurri block works even if you remove the black. Because Inter gives to Spalletti, but also takes from the coach, and indeed takes. The habit of considering commitments with the national team only with a calculator in hand, to count the minutes played and those saved, probably makes us lose sight of what a selection can give to the players. And even more so, if the coach is Luciano Spalletti. One for whom, if you ask anyone who frequents Appiano, you’ll hear them say: much of what Inter won is due to the current Italy coach. The man who started the winning project, despite a complicated path, and not always due to situations determined by him. So here’s why it’s not wrong to say this Inter is also a bit “Spalletti-esque”. It is so looking back, it is so for Inzaghi’s men who Luciano takes on loan with the call-ups and with whom he will go to play the European Championship next summer. Because Spalletti adds, to those who struggle with him. Spalletti knows how to complete Inter’s six internationals. And that in Appiano they form that Italian bloc that makes the CEO so proud. Beppe Marotta, for whom “choosing” Italian shortens the time to achieve success.

Relying on the Inter block, however, also guarantees Spalletti considerable tactical variability. He explained it himself, the three-man defense is also an option for Italy, if there are players in the squad who have been doing that for the Nerazzurri consistently for years. But Luciano is a man who broadens the horizons of the footballers he coaches. Barella, Acerbi and Dimarco himself have already said it openly. But perhaps, in the six Azzurri-Nerazzurri group, it is best to start from Frattesi. The midfielder is a reference for the coach. And he has also been so in these three months of work, despite the fact that he is struggling to find space with continuity with Inzaghi. Italy gives Frattesi serenity and a good dose of self-esteem, which are the best possible load to do well with Inzaghi too. As well as the belief that he can play with Barella, not necessarily as an alternative. For Spalletti, Nicolò is a leader. “He praised me and also criticized me – said the Nerazzurri number 23 about the coach -. And he asked me to score more goals”. A pass that would also be useful to Inzaghi, who at Inter has the desire/need to widen the base of scorers, knowing full well that there will also be moments in which Lautaro scores with less continuity.

And then, take Dimarco. Spalletti obviously appreciates his technical qualities. With him the left-handed winger can only increase his confidence with a different type of game and tasks. He is called upon to take even more care of the defensive phase, being part of a four-man defence. Therefore, an intermediate position between the winger of a five-man midfield or the arm of a three-man department, the position held two nights ago in Lisbon. Another round, another lefty. Acerbi recounted how Spalletti called him in the first round of call-ups in September, when he was recovering from a muscle injury. He has a heavy legacy to collect, the central defender: to become leader of a department that has no longer had Chiellini as a reference for some time now. There is no discussion about the technical feeling between the two. So much so that it is whispered that the coach even tried to bring him to Naples two summers ago, before the player signed for Inter. What to give to Darmian and Bastoni then? Both were in blue even before Spalletti. However, with him Darmian found a starting shirt again. And, above all, the confidence with the role of winger of a four-man defence, no longer held since his time in Manchester. Bastoni, despite the injury during his last call-up, receives from Spalletti the gift of familiarity with the central area of ​​defence, he who has always been employed as the right-hander at Inter at Inter. He can only encourage his growth, his commitment to the national team. Because ultimately Spalletti will also take away some energy, both physical and mental. But the truth is that with him the baggage is richer: knowing is always the step before taking, in football as in life.

