Although, in general, the cameos last a few minutes, there are actors who manage to make them unforgettable.

Although they are now overexploited by superhero movies, Cameos have always been used in cinema to give great actors the opportunity to have a small role. in different movies. An opportunity that many of them do not miss to show off, as demonstrated by these 6 unforgettable cameos from 2023.

1. Rhea Perlman en Barbie: Known by many for having been the actress who played the evil, and absent, mother of Matilda, Rhea Perlman has shown with this cameo that she is also capable of great humanity. In Barbie she plays the doll's creator, Ruth Handler, who is also the one who frees her from her plastic world.

2. Carey Mulligan en Saltburn: She was the protagonist of the film that made Emerald Fennell known throughout the world, A Promising Young Woman, and as such, the director wanted to honor her by giving her one of the strangest and funniest roles in Saltburn. In the film, Carey Mulligan plays Pamela, the sad friend of Elspeth (Rosamund Pike).

3. Tilda Swinton one The murderer: After having been traveling around the world in search of the hitmen who destroyed his shelter, Michael Fassbender's murderer comes face to face with the person who has created all this chaos: the wonderful Tilda Swinton who, as always, manages to unite in the same character sensuality, mystery and suspicion.

4. Jeff Goldblum one Asteroid City: Having Jeff Goldblum in a movie or series is always a good idea, but Wes Anderson has taken this concept further in Asteroid City by turning the veteran actor into an alien who only appears for a few seconds in the film. It is so well camouflaged that it had to be Anderson who revealed the mystery.

5. Gary Oldman en Oppenheimer: another cameo that only the most movie buffs will have seen, since it only appears for a few minutes in a film full of familiar faces. As a frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan, British actor Gary Oldman brings to life the former president of the United States, Harry Truman, in Oppenheimer, in a transformation almost as shocking as that of Churchill.

6. Paul Reubens The queen of the contests: the saddest cameo on this list, since the sudden death of actor Paul Reubens in July has made this appearance the last of the performer on the big screen. In Pageant Queen, Reubens plays himself when Awkafina and her on-screen sister meet him by chance.

And you, which 2023 cameo do you think should be on this list?

Should the cameos be nominated for Oscars?

Although in recent years there have been many strong defenders of creating a category in the awards dedicated exclusively to cameos, not everyone agrees, especially because good cameos have been winning awards for years without the need to separate them from the categories of interpretation.

Without going any further, the actress Beatrice Straight holds the record for having been the Oscar winner with the shortest screen time, since his appearance in the movie Network barely reaches 6 minutes. Without a doubt, quite a feat.