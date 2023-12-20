Long queues, assault on stores. Christmas is approaching, it's upon us. Football always plays, passion has no limits and many Italian clubs are finally finding an important resource from merchandising. This is demonstrated by the fact that the Roma store has literally sold out of some products from the special line created by Adidas Original, that the Juventus sweater can no longer be found, that to enter the Inter and Milan stores there is a longer queue than those they make from Gucci or Louis Vuitton. The football team's product is decidedly more affordable. The Christmas sweater, designed by the American franchises, then ridden by the Premier League clubs, which still dictate the law in terms of merchandising, is the gift par excellence, but the companies, with the precious support of the marketing offices, have thought of ideas brilliant and extravagant for those who have the team in their hearts and want to identify with the objects of the company. They range from the Gin from the Bergamo valleys of Atalanta to the tombola from Lazio, from the artisanal and beneficial panettones from Cagliari, Sassuolo and Salernitana, to the pet line for dogs from Milan (which increased turnover in this period by 223% and allocates 5 euro of each Christmas Jumper to the Treedom project), from the Christmas baubles of Lecce (in ceramic) and Monza to the Empoli fan's kit up to the complete scarf and hat, highlighting the very refined one in jacquard of Turin and Bologna (also the Emilians are about to launch the collection for four-legged animals) which are doing great business. But there is also, for those who can afford it, an Eberhard Genoa watch… But let's look at the top product team by team.