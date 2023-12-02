Phindile reaches the Semifinal on Luis Fonsi’s team. The talent made it to the Semifinal of La Voz thanks to the trust of her coach.

Tonight, the talent has done a spectacular version of Hallelujah on the stage of La Voz, and her great voice has always seemed from another world to us.

The talent, who plays Rafiki in the musical The Lion King, has demonstrated throughout the contest that she has a great voice and every time she sings, we fall in love.

At the last gala he already made the stage roar when he performed This is me and in the Final Assault he fulfilled Pablo López’s wish by singing He lives in you from The Lion King.

The talent has given everything to become a finalist for The Voice 2023. Did you like her performance? It amazes us!