Over the years, one of the issues that has often caused controversy in Formula 1 concerns the effect of the red flag in the final minutes of the various qualifying heats.

There was no shortage of occasions in which a driver who caused the neutralization at the end maintained his position for the next heat or a favorable place on the grid, while other drivers who were improving instead missed the opportunity to lower their time. This scenario occurs especially on street circuits, such as Monte Carlo, Singapore or Baku where, when turning close to the walls, it is not unusual to see an accident when you are looking for the limit.

For this reason, already a few months ago we started discussing the possible introduction of a specific rule that would determine how to sanction those who caused a red flag by causing damage to other drivers. In IndyCar, a specific rule has been adopted for some time for situations of this kind, which provides for the cancellation of his two best times for anyone who causes a red flag, also depriving him of the possibility of returning to the track until the end of the session.

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Cars queuing before the Rascasse during a moment of display of the red flag

A rule designed both to “compensate” for those situations in which an actual disadvantage arises for others, and to avoid purposely going off track which can freeze the ranking in a given favorable situation.

In Formula 1 it has been discussed, but without ever reaching a common agreement to give a clear line on the matter, also because over the years the drivers themselves have expressed conflicting positions on a possible implementation of a rule in this regard. However, both Formula 2 and Formula 3 seem to be leading the way for Formula 1, because a new rule for situations of this kind has been introduced in the latest draft of the regulations.

Already last July a note was added to the regulations specifying that “any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying practice session will not be authorized to take further part in the session”.

Photo by: GP2 Series Media Service

Red flag

In the latest draft of the 2024 regulation, however, Formula 2 has decided to take another step forward, moving closer to the solution adopted in IndyCar. In fact, article 33.5 explains how the stewards will have the possibility to eliminate the fastest lap of the session of a given driver if he is found guilty of having caused a red flag: “The driver who, in the opinion of the Stewards, is the sole cause of the display of the red flag during qualifying practice, he will not be allowed to take further part in the session and his fastest lap during the session may be cancelled.”

The regulation does not impose a cancellation regardless of any situation, given that the term “may” is used, leaving room for movement to the commissioners for any particular situations. However, it is a clear signal that the Federation is moving to experiment with some solutions for the future, given that Formula 1 and the two preparatory categories that accompany the top series share a large part of the regulations.

