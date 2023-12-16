Friendsthe iconic comedy series that follows the experiences of six friends in New York, has earned a special place in the hearts of viewers. It aired for ten seasons filmed over a full decade.

One of the most beloved points of the series is the endearing friendship between Chandler and Joey, which has left unforgettable moments. In this note, we remind you of some of the best moments of this dynamic duo that you can relive on HBO Max, exclusively for Latin America.

What memories did HBO Max choose?

Knowledge Competition

Chandler and Joey take over Monica and Rachel's apartment by winning a knowledge competition about their neighbors. This episode not only highlights the complicity between the two, but also their deep knowledge and appreciation for their friends.

The hated gift: the golden bracelet

Joey gives Chandler a gold bracelet of dubious taste as a token of friendship. Chandler, known for his sarcastic humor, struggles to react without hurting his friend's feelings. Chandler's wry honesty provides an unforgettable comedic moment.

Chandler and Joey's relationship is full of comedic fights, like the time Joey puts on all of Chandler's clothes to make a point. Although disputes can become extreme, they always end with laughter and a stronger friendship.

One of the most shocking moments was when Joey discovers the romantic relationship between Chandler and Monica. This significant plot twist led to one of the group's healthiest relationships, adding a touch of excitement to the dynamic.

Today, Saturday December 16, We invite you to relive these hilarious and emotional moments of Chandler and Joey in Friends through HBO Max. Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of one of the best friendships on television and enjoy the laughter that this unforgettable couple continues to generate.

