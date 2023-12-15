The results of the autopsy on the body of Matthew Perry, the actor best known for the TV series Friends who died at the end of last October, have been released: according to the coroner's report, Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine”, a tranquilizer that gives dissociative effects approved for medical uses, but also often used as a drug. It has long been used in alternative therapies to treat depression, anxiety and post-traumatic disorders. Perry was 54 years old and had been found dead in a hot tub in his home in Los Angeles, California: the autopsy also cited drowning as the cause of death. Buprenorphine, an opioid, was also found in his body, which was cited in the autopsy as a contributing factor to his death.

Perry never hid the fact that he had serious problems with alcoholism and drug addiction: during the Friends years he entered and left rehabilitation clinics several times, and the effects of his alcohol and drug abuse and various detoxifications were often evident also in the many physical transformations he went through.

