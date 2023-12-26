We bring again an interesting compilation of Pokémon GO. If you are looking for friend codes, take a look at the list you have here! Remember that you also have gift codes collected here.

In the list that we leave you below, you have all the updated information on friend codes for this month, very useful for legendary Pokémon raids, research tasks, trades and more. Here it is:

List of friend codes that work in Pokémon GO

From Dexerto, they offer us these codes:

4683-0819-0575

1250-4785-5286

5285-6562-8808

6644-6263-2844

4517-6974-2493

4627-0759-2850

You can also check out the dedicated subreddit r/PokemonGoFriends or r/PokemonGoRaids

Where to find your own friend code

Open the Pokemon GO app. Press your trainer's face in the lower left corner. Go to the 'Friends' tab at the top of the screen. Tap the 'Add Friend' button. Your trainer code (or friend code) should be here. There you can 'copy my trainer code' to paste it somewhere else or press 'share my trainer code' to share it directly via text message or through various apps, as well as in QR Code format

How to add friends

Finally, it should be noted that in the Friends tab you can also add friends clicking on 'Add friend' and enter the friend code there. Then send the request and wait for the friend to accept it. QR codes can also be used.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments!

Via.