We are going to review the main frequently asked questions and doubts that Hades players may have to help you progress with the game.

In this Hades guide we are going to review the main doubts or frequently asked questions that the players have. Basic aspects and various questions that players usually ask themselves in the game and other mechanics that require other, more detailed explanations. We start with some answers to basic questions and then you have other linked guides.

What are the differences between the new generation versions (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and the old generation (PS4 and Xbox One)?

Las PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions can reach 4k with 60 fpswhile the versions of PS4 and Xbox One stay at 1080p and 60fps. Additionally, in the PS5 version, support and improvements have been added for the controller vibration and colors.

If you have the physical or digital version of the game in the last generation, you can upgrade to the new one completely free of charge and at no cost.

Everything we know about Hades 2

Hades 2 was announced last 2022 with a trailer that we leave you below. New gods, new blessings, new areas and this time a new protagonist, Melínoe. We will have to face the Time Titan with different weapons and a combat style so dynamic that it clearly reminds us of Zagreo.

The arrival of Hades 2 Early Access is confirmed for the second quarter of 2024but at the moment we will not know when the final version or 1.0 will arrive.

