Xbox wants to close the year with attractive gifts for your players that still do not have a current generation console. For this reason, he designed 2 Xbox Series S special editionwhich are inspired by popular animated films: The Grinch and Trolls.

The good news does not end there, well each console will be accompanied by 10 titles that the winners have on their wish list of games on Xbox. The company will offer both systems through a special draw, so below we tell you how you can participate.

This is how you can win an Xbox Series S and 10 of your favorite games

Xbox will raffle these fabulous consoles and 20 games

Xbox will offer 2 gift packages. The first of them will include the Grinch-themed Xbox Series S. The system has a controller decorated for the occasion, so it is also a special edition item. In addition, it will give 10 codes for the winner to add the games they want to their collection.

The other package also includes 10 games, a Trolls-themed console, and a rather peculiar controller adorned like a character from the franchise. Those interested in winning one of these packages must visit this link and fill out a form.

It asks them for information such as name, telephone number, email, their gamertag and to accept the terms and conditions of the promotion. It is important to highlight that the dynamic has not yet begun, as it will start on December 20 and conclude on the 31st of the same month.

Xbox will contact the 2 lucky winners within 7 days of the indicated deadline. The company highlighted that players can only complete the form once with their account and that it will disqualify those who use multiple accounts for more chances to win.

