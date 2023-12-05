Although being an active fan of video games is not cheap, it is also true that there are different opportunities to get titles, either in special offers or even at no cost. This time, it’s the turn of Xbox users, especially those nostalgic ones looking for a simple but fun proposal.

Xbox gives you free PING REDUX, a puzzle inspired by a classic era of video games

The Xbox Store is giving away PING REDUXa game developed and published by Nami Tentou, which combines puzzles with ping pong, all with a retro style that remembers those times of the Atari 2600 and the beginning of 8-bit consoles, like the NES. This title, which is currently free in the Xbox store, also offers a relaxing audiovisual experience with more than 100 levels and even battles against 12 bosses that, in this case, are inspired by classic games.

PING REDUX can be yours on Xbox completely free

How to get free PING REDUX for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S?

To get your free digital copy of PING REDUX for Xbox One o Xbox Series X|S You just have to enter this link and there you will find the buttons to obtain it at no cost and a trial button, but we are not interested in the demo if there is the option of having the complete game.

Once you click on the button to get free PING REDUX, the system will give you a last notice in a pop-up window with the order you just placed, click confirm and that will be it, this video game inspired by the classics will join immediately to your Xbox library.

