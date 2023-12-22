Xbox Game Pass is a very complete service, as it offers a very extensive game library and other very attractive benefits. Naturally, the Ultimate plan is much more attractive thanks to its exclusive benefits that active subscribers can take advantage of each month.

Every month, the initiative Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks offers gifts to players. These are typically cosmetic items, premium coins, and other items for certain titles. For example, subscribers were able to claim a SMITE and a horror movie bundle in October.

Well, the members of the successful program Microsoft You can claim December rewards. Free bonuses and gifts are included for some very popular games, including one of the Xbox exclusives most loved by the community.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers these gifts to players

From the December 22th, subscribers to the Ultimate tier of the glue service will be able to claim benefits for Sea of ​​Thieves, World of Tanks, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis and more games. For the most part, the rewards are cosmetic items, but there are also surprises that users of those titles will surely appreciate.

For example, members can obtain the Nightshine Parrot Pack from Sea of ​​Thieves, including the Nightshine Parrot Jacket, 10,000 gold, and more; he Aim & Attack Bundle from World of Tanks, which offers a Tier VIII tank and a 3D commander; and the Skeldian Arboretum Dragon Pack from Century: Age of Ashes, which gives away a 14-day XP boost.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to take advantage of these bonuses

These benefits can be claimed at Xbox consoles or in the application of Windows 10. Below, we share all the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rewards for December 2023:

Sea of ​​Thieves ― Nightshine Parrot Pack Century: Age of Ashes ― Skeldian Arboretum Dragon Pack Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis ― December Monthly Member Bonus World of Tanks ― Aim & Attack Bundle Vigor ― Deer Stalker Pack Super Animal Royale ― Perks Pack from Season 9

The surprises don't end here. During December, Xbox players can download The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff DLC completely free.

But tell us, which of these gifts are you planning to take advantage of? Let us read you in the comments.

