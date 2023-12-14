Microsoft continues to make very misleading moves with the intention of bringing more users to its cloud ecosystem, and the last one has the word that always works: FREE. Of course, the information that is arriving now seems to introduce a modality that was quite likely to arrive at any time, and that is that we are talking about the advertising.

Free Xbox Cloud Gaming in exchange for advertising

It is not confirmed, but the idea has come from the words of the financial director of Microsoft Gaming, Tim Stuart, who in an interview conducted at the Wells Fargo TMT conferences, dropped that the company could be thinking about the possibility of offer your cloud game streaming service for free in exchange for ads.

But it wouldn't be something global. The exact words described a possible modality designed for Africa, India or Southeast Asia, where the console market is not particularly important and where they would see it very interesting to offer 2 hours of cloud game streaming in exchange for 30 seconds of ads.

It should be said that these figures were nothing more than an example, but the general context makes it clear that Microsoft has studied or is studying the possibility, and that it would be an exclusive solution in markets where the mobile platform basically dominates.

Don't expect announcements soon

Xbox Game Pass has been described a thousand times as the Netflix of video games, and the arrival of a modality with ads would only reinforce this comparison. But don't expect this to come soon, much less to countries like Spain. Not at least for now.

Until now, the only free proposal that Microsoft has presented in its service is to offer Fortnite for free through Xbox xCloud, something especially useful for iOS users, who were left unable to download the Epic Games game from the App Store. This strategy has allowed them to introduce Xbox Games Pass to a large number of potential customers, so a modality with ads would only multiply the exposure of the service even more.

controlled growth

Since the service was launched in beta phase, Microsoft's cloud gaming has been progressively improving, increasing the capacity of the servers and growing in the number of available countries. But the expansion of the service is done in a controlled manner, and even They have ruled out the possibility of accessing xCloud individually. And, until now, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is still required to enjoy the cloud service.

There is no doubt that Microsoft's business is in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and the obligation to get the service to be able to access xCloud may make a lot of sense. For that reason, the arrival of an ad-supported modality would be the only viable way to offer xCloud individually, and that is the reason why we have not yet ruled out this option in the future.

Fuente: TweakTown

Via: The Verge