Xbox and Netflix want you to end the year and start 2024 with a new console. For this reason, they created a Xbox Series X special edition from Rebel Moon and they are giving it away through a raffle in which you can participate very easily. Below, we tell you the details and We tell you how you can win the brand new system.

How to win the Xbox Series X special edition of Rebel Moon?

This incredible Xbox Series X from Rebel Moon can be yours

The gift they prepared Xbox y Netflix Includes an Xbox Series X and controller decorated with Rebel Moon art. Additionally, the winner will receive a special base for the system that is inspired by the world created by Zack Snyder.

As if that were not enough, the package also includes a code 3 months to use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and know their catalogue. The value of the gift is approximately $600 USD. If you want to win it you just have to meet some very simple requirements.

To start, you must have an account on X (Twitter) and follow on xbox. Afterwards, you must share the giveaway publication using the hashtag #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes. The dynamic has already begun and will conclude until January 3, 2024.

The companies will contact the winner in the first week after the draw ends. It is important to mention that, to participate, it is important to live in a country where Xbox has an official presence and have the X account in public status.

