Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hit stores at the beginning of November. It is clear that it is one of the most controversial installments of the franchise, so it is likely that many players have doubts about whether it is worth buying it. If you are one of them, you will be happy to know that you will be able to enjoy free a part of its content Limited time.

On his official blog, Activision announced that fans will be able to play the title completely free during the weekend. Although there will be many limitations and much of the content will be inaccessible, it will offer enough maps and game modes.

How to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for free?

The test session will take place on December 14 to 18 in PlayStation, Xbox y PC. So, you will have around 4 days to enjoy games on a selection of maps and game modes. This initiative will arrive a week after the launch of Season 1, which introduced many new features.

Limited-time free access will allow you to compete on some fan-favorite maps, such as Terminal y Rust. In this section, the most interesting addition is Meat, which is an unreleased scenario that debuted in Season 1 of the Sledgehammer Games title. As far as modalities are concerned, you can expect Team duel, Domain, Hotspot and more.

Below, we share all the content that will be available during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III free trial:



Main 6vs6 maps: Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan y Meat

Main modes: Team Duel, Hot Spot, Domination, Confirmed Casualty, Ground War, and War

Land War Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base y Levin Resort

Playlist: Rustment 24/7, War Mode, Moshpit 6vs6, Ground War and Modern Warfare Zombies

All this CoD: Modern Warfare III content will be available over the weekend

Without a doubt, the most striking content on the list is the zombie way, where you will have to cooperate with other people to survive the threat of the infected and obtain better loot that you can use in your next raids. To some extent, it is reminiscent of the DMZ mode of the previous title

If you want to participate in this free session, you will have to go to your platform store, search for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and download the corresponding application when it is available.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can read more news related to it if you visit this page.

