The end of the year is always full of gifts for players. Striking Distance Studios decided to pamper his followers who have enjoyed The Callisto Protocol in recent months, so he announced a surprise: coming soon will give away the most exclusive skins to all owners of the title.

In case you don't know, The Callisto Protocol received special skins as part of some promotional campaigns that were done in Twitch. For this reason, not all players were able to get certain content, but the good news is that it will now be released and will be free.

Striking Distance Studios will release the Gore Skin Collection, which was previously exclusive to the streaming platform. Starting next December 21, it will be available at no cost to all players who have a copy of the title.

On the other hand, the studio is also preparing a surprise for those who have the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Season Pass of The Callisto Protocol. Specifically, it will add skin collections Snake, Retro Prisoner, Biophage y AMD Radeon.

To access all of this at no additional cost, players only need to have the Season Pass content installed on their consoles or PC. This way, they will be able to return to the title and give the protagonist a great look. The studio shared a new trailer to show off some statistics of the game, you can see it below:

The Callisto Protocol is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more about him.

