A new day of this month has arrived and with it another free game from No Gravity Games is available, so it's time to claim it and continue participating in the Switchmas Wonderland which will give you 12 indie proposals in total.

The Switchmas Wonderland continues giving away titles

As you surely remember, an interesting Christmas giveaway is currently taking place that all users of the hybrid console can take advantage of. 4 deliveries have already been given away and it is the turn of the fifth.

We refer to Picklock, the new title that will turn you into a thief who has to escape from the police, which you can now get completely free and add it to your Nintendo Switch catalog. How can you claim it? Keep reading to find out.

How to get the free game for Nintendo Switch?

Below we tell you what you need to take advantage of this interesting giveaway that is taking place these days until December 20. We remind you that to participate, you must already have in your account Pirate: All Aboard!, Nonograms Prophecy, Creepy Tale 2 y Catlord.

If you want to get today's game, all you have to do is enter the eShop before it ends on December 13 and search Picklock In this link, the free game that will appear with a 100% discount.

Here you can see the video of the giveaway:

It is important that you access the hybrid console store daily to claim each available game and not break the gift chain. In case you go a day without claiming one of them, you must buy it to continue getting the others on the list for free.

It is worth mentioning that the other 7 games in the promotion remain unrevealed, so you better stay tuned to find out what others will be offered in this interesting Christmas dynamic.

